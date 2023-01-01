IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $87,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

