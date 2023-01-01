iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.86. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 180,069 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

iQIYI Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

About iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

