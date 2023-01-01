iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.86. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 180,069 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.
iQIYI Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Featured Stories
