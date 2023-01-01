iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after buying an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,439,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $154.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

