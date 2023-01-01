iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,083,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ISTB opened at $46.44 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
