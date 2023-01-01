iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

