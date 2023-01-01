iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,181 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $42.78.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

