iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,181 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $42.78.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.
iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
