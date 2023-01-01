iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 361,012 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

