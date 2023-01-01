iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

