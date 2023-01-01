iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 978,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 25,676,984 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.97.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.