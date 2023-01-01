Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Iteris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 56.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,929,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 699,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

