Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Itron Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Itron by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

