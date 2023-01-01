Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $70,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.22. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.