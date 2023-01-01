James Hambro & Partners Acquires 2,065 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 752,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 6.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

