JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

