JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.4 %

JinkoSolar stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $14,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 555.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 252,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

