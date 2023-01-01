JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,187 shares.The stock last traded at $41.85 and had previously closed at $41.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

