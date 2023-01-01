Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 2,302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

