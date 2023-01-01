Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

