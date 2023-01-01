Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

