Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,200.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.77) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.46) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $60.83.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

About Johnson Matthey

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

