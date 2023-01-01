JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $32.10

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $30.51. JOYY shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

JOYY Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

