JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.