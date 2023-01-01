JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

