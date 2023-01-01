Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 3.3%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 19.52 and last traded at 20.02. 3,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,349,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.71.

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $21,713,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $4,809,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 114.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 65,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kanzhun by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 253,247 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

