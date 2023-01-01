Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 3.3%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 19.52 and last traded at 20.02. 3,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,349,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.71.
BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.12.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
