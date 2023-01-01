Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 19.52 and last traded at 20.02. Approximately 3,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,349,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 100.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 64.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 76,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $4,886,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

