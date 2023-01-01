KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.65. KE shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 92,839 shares traded.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of -1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

