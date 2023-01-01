KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.65. KE shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 92,839 shares traded.
BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of -1.61.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
