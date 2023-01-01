Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 591,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 906,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 134,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

