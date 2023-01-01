KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

