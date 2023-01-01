Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.07. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

