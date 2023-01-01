Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.07. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 16 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
