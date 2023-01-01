Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.67. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 11,646 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.07.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
