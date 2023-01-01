Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.67. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 11,646 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

