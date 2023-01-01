Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %
KNX stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
