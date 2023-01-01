Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %

KNX stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.