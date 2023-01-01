Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 501.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $81.57 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

