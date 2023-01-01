Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $784,000 Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 204,010 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 111,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $9.88 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

