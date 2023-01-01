Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.24. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.