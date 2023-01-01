Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

