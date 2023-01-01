Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 3.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.66. 4,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,065,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.