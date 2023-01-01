L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average of $228.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

