L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.64.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

LHX opened at $208.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

