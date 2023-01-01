Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. 1,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 828,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Lazard Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,181,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,412,000 after purchasing an additional 56,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

