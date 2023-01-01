Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 1,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 828,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.