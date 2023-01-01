LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 3.1%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61. 2,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.60.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

