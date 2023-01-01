LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61. 2,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,557 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

