Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.31.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

LII opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.57. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $326.10. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

