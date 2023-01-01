Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Up 73.0% in December

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Levere

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Levere by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 756,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levere by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,137,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levere alerts:

Levere Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVRA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Levere has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Levere

Levere ( NASDAQ:LVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.