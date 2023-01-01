Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) versus PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Critical Contrast

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium and PolyMet Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -4.39 PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -9.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium and PolyMet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lithium has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns 100% interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 4,079 acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

