Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logiq Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $0.82 on Friday. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Logiq had a negative net margin of 77.36% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

