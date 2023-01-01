Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 17,700 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWR opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.38. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

