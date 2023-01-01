Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 21,700 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 230,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 33,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DIOD opened at $76.14 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

