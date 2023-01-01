Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 50,900 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRA opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

