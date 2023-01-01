Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.39 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 38.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.